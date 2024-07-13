CIBC Raises New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Price Target to $3.40

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.18.

New Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in New Gold by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 27.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 25.3% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 3,710,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 198.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

