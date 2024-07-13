Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.17. 1,115,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,889. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

