Chia (XCH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.31 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Chia has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $19.60 or 0.00033357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $209.48 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,685,351 coins and its circulating supply is 10,685,351 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

