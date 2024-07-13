Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,164,000 after purchasing an additional 423,863 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 46.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 400,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.59. 6,443,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,770. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.