Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $30.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

CC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,459,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

