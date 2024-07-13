CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $78.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of CF opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 133.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

