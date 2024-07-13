Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.25 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $29.25 million and $581,919.04 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,174,454 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,162,190 with 495,827,142 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.48481235 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $535,058.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

