Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.46. 72,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 307,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

CNTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $990.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

