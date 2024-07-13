Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CNC opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

