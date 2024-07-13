CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

