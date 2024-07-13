CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.24.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CX
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
CEMEX Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.47.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
CEMEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.