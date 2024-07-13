Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2,199.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 62.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. 4,165,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.