Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in June

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the June 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLLNY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,834. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

