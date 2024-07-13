CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 210.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 295,793 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 101,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

