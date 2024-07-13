Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Lowered to $194.00 at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $215.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.09.

Shares of CBOE opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average of $180.06. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

