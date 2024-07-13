CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CBL International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANL remained flat at $0.69 on Friday. 4,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. CBL International has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

