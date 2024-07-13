CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CBL International Stock Performance
NASDAQ BANL remained flat at $0.69 on Friday. 4,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. CBL International has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.73.
CBL International Company Profile
