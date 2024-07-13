CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Up 1.5%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

