CashBackPro Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $413,753.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,899.32 or 1.00117576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069568 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.14885538 USD and is down -53.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $594,184.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.