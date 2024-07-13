Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.13.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $140.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $3,368,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,497 shares in the company, valued at $47,842,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,173,946 shares of company stock valued at $246,635,306. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

