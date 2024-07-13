Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVONF remained flat at C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Carnarvon Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Get Carnarvon Energy alerts:

About Carnarvon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.