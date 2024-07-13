Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVONF remained flat at C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Carnarvon Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.
About Carnarvon Energy
