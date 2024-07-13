Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 217.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $430.45. 311,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,226. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $437.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.66 and a 200 day moving average of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

