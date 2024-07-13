Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.15. 1,891,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

