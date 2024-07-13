Cardano (ADA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $341.57 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.77 billion and approximately $341.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.60 or 0.05377740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00044032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,034,995,408 coins and its circulating supply is 35,881,038,243 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

