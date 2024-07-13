Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.14 billion and $310.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.11 or 0.05368735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,034,995,408 coins and its circulating supply is 35,881,028,469 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

