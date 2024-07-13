Capital Southwest Co. (CSWCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.6 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

