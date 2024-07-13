Capital Southwest Co. (CSWCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.6 %
Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.