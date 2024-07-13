Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

BLOZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 96,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

