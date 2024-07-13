Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cannabix Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
BLOZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 96,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
About Cannabix Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabix Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.