Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of CBDS stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 316,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Cannabis Sativa
