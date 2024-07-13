Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 316,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

