Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $28.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

CWH stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.37 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.0% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 93,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

