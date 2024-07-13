Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Up 28.8%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 18,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 5,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

