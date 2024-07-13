Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $318.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $315.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.64. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

