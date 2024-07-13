Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,871.42

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,871.42 ($23.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,040 ($26.13). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($25.87), with a volume of 2,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,902.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,994.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,872.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

