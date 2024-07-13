Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

AR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

