Brooklyn Investment Group Has $307,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Brooklyn Investment Group trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,384,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total transaction of $5,364,267.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,360,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total transaction of $5,364,267.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $614.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

