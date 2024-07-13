Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 1,943 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Targa Resources by 35,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.05. 990,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $77.06 and a one year high of $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.