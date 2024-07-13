Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires Shares of 2,350 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after acquiring an additional 495,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 288,984 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.75. 1,075,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,837. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

