Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $11.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $825.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 424,115 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 178,733 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,640,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

