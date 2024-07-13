Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $13.63

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock worth $772,476,647. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after buying an additional 4,225,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after buying an additional 18,316,381 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,133,000 after buying an additional 857,110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 3,861,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.15 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

