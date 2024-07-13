Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
ANNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of Annexon stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.29.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
