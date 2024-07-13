Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Annexon by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 641,549 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,647,000.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

