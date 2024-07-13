Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.70. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.