Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,315 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,080 ($13.83) to GBX 1,315 ($16.84) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVIC
Britvic Stock Down 0.1 %
Britvic Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,274.51%.
Insider Activity at Britvic
In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.06), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($176,497.91). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $44,492. 6.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.