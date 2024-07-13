Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAMGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BHFAM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

