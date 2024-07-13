Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BFH. Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

