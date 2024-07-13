Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Braze worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,584,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $31,153,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 811,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,774. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $62,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $62,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

