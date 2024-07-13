boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Shares Down 0.1%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

boohoo group Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

