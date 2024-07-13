BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$59.00” Price Target for Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Altus Group stock opened at C$54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$55.93.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.