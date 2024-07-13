Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

BBSRF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

