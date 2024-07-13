Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
BBSRF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
