Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) versus IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

IAC has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -4.81, suggesting that its share price is 581% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IAC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -2.54% -3.31% -2.14% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IAC and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.

IAC presently has a consensus price target of $79.77, suggesting a potential upside of 63.90%. Given IAC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAC and Blue Sphere’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $4.37 billion 0.90 $265.94 million ($1.58) -30.80 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAC beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blue Sphere

(Get Free Report)

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.