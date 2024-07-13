Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Regents of The University of California

Regents of The University of California decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,988,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028,724 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 43.8% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned 0.56% of Blue Owl Capital worth $150,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 3,590,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

