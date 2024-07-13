BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 5,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Get BlackRock Total Return ETF alerts:

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.