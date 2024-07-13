BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.18

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 96895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
