BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.18

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 96895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

