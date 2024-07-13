BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. 14,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,199. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 618,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 553,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 177,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,239 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

